Windows 10 version 21H1 reaches its end of support

This month's Patch Tuesday marks the end of support for Windows 10 version 21H1, also known as the May 2021 Update. All editions will no longer receive cumulative updates with bugfixes, security patches, and other improvements.

Microsoft released Windows 10 21H1 in May 2021. It was a minor feature update with only two notable changes: multicamera support for Windows Hello and improved performance for Windows Defender Application Guard (WDAG) and Windows Management Instrumentation (WMI) Group Policy Service (GPSVC). There were no new features for regular consumers as Microsoft was busy preparing Windows 11 for its public unveiling.

Like all Windows versions released in the first half of a year, Windows 10 21H1 received only 18 months of support. The successor to version 21H1, 21H2, will remain supported until June 13, 2023.

Windows 10 21H1 is not the only Windows version heading into the sunset. Microsoft will soon stop issuing extended security updates for Windows 7 and pull the plug on Windows 8.1. The company plans to end support of those two old Windows versions in January 2023.

Those still using Windows 10 21H1 should upgrade to newer Windows 10 versions or migrate to Windows 11, which has already received many new features and improvements. If you are not ready to embrace Microsoft's latest operating systems with its controversial changes, Windows 10 21H2 and 22H2 (with 'a limited set' of productivity features) are here to save the day. They do not offer new features, nor do they change hardware requirements, and the upgrade will take only a few minutes.