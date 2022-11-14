AMD finally shares performance numbers on the RX 7900 XT, takes more digs at Nvidia

At the beginning of this month, AMD unveiled its all-new RX 7000 series desktop graphics cards based on the RDNA 3 architecture. The company launched two AMD cards, namely the RX 7900 XTX and the RX 7900 XT. While some performance idea regarding the flagship RX 7900 XTX was provided, AMD shared no details in this aspect about the RX 7900 XT.

Today, right before the RTX 4080 comes out on the 16th, AMD has decided to share more details on its RX 7900 series, including performance numbers for the 7900 XT. Also, information on stuff like the cooler design, PCB design, and more, has also been provided. You can check them out in the images below (click to enlarge):

And just like on its 3rd November event, there are several digs and shots at Nvidia this time around too. AMD makes sure you know that its new cheaper cards are a simple plug-and-play solution compared to Nvidia's more expensive RTX 4080 priced at $1,199. This is because the new 7000 series cards continue to use the traditional 8-pin power connectors and the size of the cards is in the same ballpark as existing high-end GPUs.

There are more comparisons against the RTX 40-series counterpart where AMD clearly highlights its advantages in terms of display output (Display 2.1 vs 1.4a), and additional VRAM amount, even on the much cheaper $899 RX 7900 XT. AMD also compares the core specs of the RX 7900 directly with the 4080 which does not make any sense as the architectures are vastly different.

However, once again, any performance comparisons between its own cards and the RTX 4080 were missing as the 4080 is not out yet. AMD did not compare its RX 7900 series to Nvidia's flagship, the $1,599 RTX 4090 and it is because the new RDNA 3 cards probably come nowhere close to the 4090 in terms of ray tracing performance at least. And raster performance will also likely be a fair way behind.

Speaking of performance, additional performance details have been provided today over what we previously had. First up, we have the rasterization data of the RX 7900 series at 4K and 8K. This time, as mentioned above, we have the numbers for the RX 7900 XT as well. Ironically, AMD calls its 8K gaming slide "True 8K gaming" and yet it uses FSR upscaling to achieve 60+fps results.

Finally, we have the benchmark data that will likely disappoint many people as it shows the ray tracing performance, something which was rather lackluster in RDNA 2 compared to Nvidia's Ampere (RTX 3000 series) cards. While it looks like decent progress has been made on the RX 7000 series compared to the last gen, the ray tracing numbers are still nowhere close to Nvidia's RTX 4090, although to be fair to AMD, it only compares the 7900 series to the 4080 only.

In Dying Light 2, which looks like the best result for RDNA 3, the 7900 XTX manages a 2x or 100% improvement in performance compared to the RX 6950 XT. In the rest of the titles, the improvement varies between 44% and 65%.

Via: Tom's Hardware