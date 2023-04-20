AMD 23.4.2 driver carries Dead Island 2 support and an Unreal Engine 5 fix

AMD has another driver for Radeon graphics users as Adrenalin Edition 23.4.2 drops in. The WHQL-certified driver has official support for two new game releases, a number of fresh Vulkan extensions, as well as bug fixes.

The zombie-mashing adventure Dead Island 2 is finally releasing tomorrow, April 21, and this is the driver that's recommended for hardware owners on the red team. The recently released space-based tactical shooter Boundary is also gaining support with this release. Unfortunately, AMD hasn't given any details on what kind of improvements users can see on either of these titles by installing this version of its software.

The company may have another driver arrive by next week too. Star Wars Jedi: Survivor is only days away and AMD usually has fresh drivers for major game releases.

Coming back to this release, here are the included fixed issues, which include great news for Red Dead Redemption 2 players and Unreal Engine 5 developers:

Blocky water corruption may occur in Red Dead Redemption 2™ when using the Vulkan® API.

Missing text or a white disk may appear in Google Earth VR™.

Application crashes may be intermittently observed after enabling the render preview window in Unreal Engine 5™.

A blank or black screen may occur after a driver upgrade using certain display configurations.

AMD's driver team is still working on resolving these known issues:

High idle power has situationally been observed when using select high-resolution and high refresh rate displays on Radeon™ RX 7000 series GPUs.

Video stuttering or performance drops may be observed during gameplay and video playback with some extended display configurations on Radeon™ RX 7000 series GPUs.

Some virtual reality games or applications may experience lower-than-expected performance on Radeon™ RX 7000 series GPUs.

Brief display corruption may occur when switching between video and game windows on some AMD Graphics Products, such as the Radeon™ RX 6700 XT.

Water corruption in Hogwarts Legacy™ may occur on some AMD Graphics Products, such as the Radeon™ RX 580.

Upgrading to the AMD Software: Adrenalin Edition 23.4.2 driver upgrades can performed via the Radeon Settings app on Windows. A standalone download link is also available in the release notes here.

