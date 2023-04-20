Microsoft reveals Babylon.js 6.0, adding Havok physics for web browser-based graphics

Babylon.js was launched 10 years ago by two Microsoft employees who mostly worked on it as a side project. It was a Javacript-based 3D graphics engine made to run applications in HTLM5 web browsers. The open-source engine has gone through a number of different versions and has been used to make web-based games and other programs. Today, Microsoft announced the launch of a major update, Babylon.js 6.0.

The blog post states that the biggest new feature in Babylon.js 6.0 is the addition of the Havok physics engine. It's being included for free. Microsoft states:

Havok’s expertise comes to Babylon.js through a special new WASM plugin partnered with a complete overhaul of the Babylon.js Physics API. Working together, they elevate Babylon.js physics to a whole new level. With exciting new physics capabilities and up to 20x faster performance, there’s never been a better time to dive into physics in Babylon.js!

The best part is that anyone can try out Babylon.js 6.0 with the new Havok physics engine right now. You can head to this website and play in "The Playroom", The goal is to collect as many points as you can by throwing a stuffed bunny three times and bringing down as many stacked cubes, cups, and other objects as you can.

Babylon.js 6.0 also adds new Performance Priority Modes, which can speed up rendering and performance in web-based applications by as much as 50 times compared to previous versions. There's also newly added support for fluid rendering, texture decals, and more.