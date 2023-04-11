Dead Island 2 has four levels of PC hardware requirements including an "Ultra" level

With the long-in-development Dead Island 2 getting close to its release date of April 21, its developer Dambuster Studios has released the hardware requirements needed for the PC version of the zombie-themed action game sequel.

The FAQ page on the game's official website has the numbers for four levels of PC gaming. As you can see, the hardware requirements get much higher if you want to play the game at more than 1080p resolution:

Minimum

Frames per second - 30

- 30 Resolution - 1080p

- 1080p OS - Windows 10

- Windows 10 CPU - AMD FX-9590, Intel Core i7-77000HQ

- AMD FX-9590, Intel Core i7-77000HQ RAM - 10GB

- 10GB Storage - 70GB

- 70GB GPU - AMD Radeon RX 480, NVIDIA GeForce GTX 1060

Recommended

Frames per second - 60

- 60 Resolution - 1080p

- 1080p OS - Windows 10

- Windows 10 CPU - AMD Rysen 5 5600X, Intel Core i9-9900K

- AMD Rysen 5 5600X, Intel Core i9-9900K RAM - 16GB

- 16GB Storage - 70GB

- 70GB GPU - AMD Radeon RX 6600 XT, NVIDIA GeForce RTX 2070 Super

High

Frames per second - 60

- 60 Resolution - 1440p

- 1440p OS - Windows 10

- Windows 10 CPU - AMD Ryzen 7 7700X, Intel Core i5-12600KF

- AMD Ryzen 7 7700X, Intel Core i5-12600KF RAM - 16GB

- 16GB Storage - 70GB

- 70GB GPU - AMD Radeon RX 6750 XT, NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3070

Ultra

Frames per second - 60

- 60 Resolution - 4K

- 4K OS - Windows 10

- Windows 10 CPU - AMD Ryzen 9 7900 X, Intel Core i7-13700K

- AMD Ryzen 9 7900 X, Intel Core i7-13700K RAM - 16GB

- 16GB Storage - 70GB

- 70GB GPU - AMD Radeon RX 6950 XT, NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3090

The FAQ page also has some other info about the game. The PC version only supports DirectX 12, but if you have an AMD Radeon graphics card, it will support both AMD FidelityFX Super Resolution (FSR2) and AMD FidelityFX Contrast Adaptive Sharpening.

While it won't support online cross-play between platforms, it will support cross-gen for PlayStation 4 and 5 and Xbox One, Xbox Series X, and Xbox Series S, with more info on that to be revealed later. There will be co-op support in Dead Island 2 for up to four players, and again more info on that will be revealed at a later date. You can pre-order the game on Amazon right now.

