AMD 23.8.1 driver has high idle power draw fixes (again) and Immortals of Aveum support

The first WHQL-certified AMD driver of August has landed, offering Radeon graphics users a slew of bug fixes, and official support for an EA-published game releasing tomorrow.

Kicking things off, AMD Software: Adrenalin Edition 23.8.1 brings support for Immortals of Aveum, the single-player first-person shooter entry from Ascendant Studios. The magic-focused title launches on August 22, and AMD recommends this driver for those who are jumping in. Unfortunately, no specific improvements have been listed in the release notes. The game's official PC system requirements were shared earlier this week.

The fixes this time have some interesting additions. First off, the high idle power draw problem that has been plaguing some RX 7000 series GPUs is listed on the Fixed Issues list again. While this was deemed fixed in a previous driver version, it was shown later that the bug had remained an issue.

AMD says this latest driver has improvements regarding the high idle power usage when using multi-display setups, and that further optimizations "are being investigated" as well. The Ratchet & Clank: Rift Apart ray tracing fixes that were featured in a hot-fix driver of its own recently is included in this release too.

Here are the full list of bug fixes in Adrenalin Edition 23.8.1:

Improvements to high idle power when using select multi-display setups with mixed high-resolution and high refresh rate displays on Radeon™ RX 7000 series GPUs with variable refresh rate enabled. Further optimizations are being investigated to improve idle power on additional display configurations.

Performance drop may be experienced for DirectX® 11 games on AMD Radeon™ RX 5600 XT when AMD SmartAccess Memory is Enabled.

Application crash or driver timeout may be observed while playing Ratchet & Clank™: Rift Apart with Ray-Tracing and Dynamic Resolution Scaling enabled on some AMD Graphics Products, such as the Radeon™ RX 7900 XTX.

Application crash or driver timeout may be observed while playing Starcraft II™ on Radeon™ RX 7000 series GPUs.

Intermittent corruption may be observed playing Rocket League™ with Bloom set to Off on some AMD Graphics Products, such as the Radeon™ RX 6900 XT.

Performance drop may be experienced for various games on AMD Ryzen™ processors with Radeon™ 700M series GPUS.

The Known issues list is smaller than usual thanks to all the fixes:

Performance Metrics Overlay may report N/A for FPS on various games.

Audio may intermittently become out of sync with video when recording from AMD Software: Adrenalin Edition with AV1 codec.

Display may not reach correct brightness with certain games on some SAMSUNG™ FreeSync Premium Pro displays and TVs when local dimming is enabled.

Application crash or driver timeout may be observed while playing Baldur's Gate 3 with DirectX® 11 API set on certain systems with Radeon™ RX 7000 series GPUs.

The WHQL-certified AMD Adrenalin Edition 23.8.1 driver can now be upgraded to via the Radeon Settings app on Windows. A standalone download link can be found on the release notes page here.