AMD acknowledges it couldn't really fix high idle power draw with latest Windows WHQL driver

AMD has released the latest version of its Windows display driver today. The new version, 23.7.2 (Driver Version 23.10.32.02 and Windows Driver Store Version 31.0.21023.2010), is WHQL certified. It resolves multiple issues including a stuttering bug in Call of Duty: Modern Warfare II with Anti-Lag on, GPU memory leak issue while streaming and recording using Radeon ReLive Instant Replay, Adaptive Sync problem, and more.

Sadly, the high idle power draw issue still remains even though the company had stated in the previous driver release notes that the issue was resolved. The full changelog for the new 23.7.2 driver is given below:

Fixed Issues Stuttering may be observed while playing Call of Duty®: Modern Warfare® II with Radeon™ Anti-Lag enabled.

Intermittent corruption may be observed around some player models while playing Hatsune Miku: Project DIVA Mega Mix+™ on some AMD Graphics Products, such as the Radeon™ RX 6900 XT.

Higher than expected GPU Memory Utilization when using certain Record and Stream settings such as Instant Replay.

Display signal may be lost after switching windows on certain Adaptive-Sync enable displays on some AMD Graphics Products, such as the Radeon™ RX 7900 XTX.

Audio may intermittently become out of sync with video when recording from AMD Software: Adrenalin Edition with AVC and HEVC codecs. Known Issues Performance Metrics Overlay may report N/A for FPS on various games.

High idle power has situationally been observed when using select multi-display setups with mixed high-resolution and high refresh rate displays on Radeon™ RX 7000 series GPUs.

Intermittent corruption may be observed playing Rocket League™ with Bloom set to Off on some AMD Graphics Products, such as the Radeon™ RX 6900 XT.

Intermittent application hang for a few seconds may be observed while playing RuneScape™ on some AMD Graphics Products, such as the Radeon™ RX 5700 XT.

Application crash or driver timeout may be observed while playing Ratchet & Clank™: Rift Apart with Ray-Tracing and Dynamic Resolution Scaling enabled on some AMD Graphics Products, such as the Radeon™ RX 7900 XTX.

Audio may intermittently become out of sync with video when recording from AMD Software: Adrenalin Edition with AV1 codec.

To download the 23.7.2 driver, head over to AMD's website to do so. You can also use the Radeon Adrenalin software to download it automatically. Go to the Settings menu and the option should be available right on the first page in the System section.