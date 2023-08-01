AMD's Ratchet and Clank: Rift Apart-specific driver aims to fix and enable ray-tracing

In Sony's continuing mission to port more of its PlayStation exclusives over to PC, Ratchet & Clank: Rift Apart hopped over to the new platform last week. While the PC port is even more of a visual spectacle than the original console release, AMD Radeon owners received the short end of the stick with ray-tracing being disabled at launch for their graphics cards due to a crashing issue with the tech.

AMD's driver team already listed this issue in its most recent official release, Adrenalin Edition 23.7.2. Instead of waiting for the next WHQL-certified driver drop though, AMD has now released a special Ratchet & Clank: Rift Apart-dedicated driver with a fix specific to its ray-tracing.

The single fixed issue in this Adrenalin Edition 23.10.23.03 special release driver is:

Application crash or driver timeout may be observed while playing Ratchet & Clank™: Rift Apart with Ray-Tracing and Dynamic Resolution Scaling enabled on some AMD Graphics Products, such as the Radeon™ RX 7900 XTX.

The remaining known issues have stayed the same since last week, including the notorious high idle power draw problem:

Performance Metrics Overlay may report N/A for FPS on various games.

High idle power has situationally been observed when using select multi-display setups with mixed high-resolution and high refresh rate displays on Radeon™ RX 7000 series GPUs.

Intermittent corruption may be observed playing Rocket League™ with Bloom set to Off on some AMD Graphics Products, such as the Radeon™ RX 6900 XT.

Intermittent application hang for a few seconds may be observed while playing RuneScape™ on some AMD Graphics Products, such as the Radeon™ RX 5700 XT.

Audio may intermittently become out of sync with video when recording from AMD Software: Adrenalin Edition with AV1 codec.

Performance drop may be experienced for DirectX® 11 games on AMD Radeon™ RX 5600 XT when AMD SmartAccess Memory is Enabled. As a temporary workaround, users encountering this are recommended to disable SmartAccess Memory in the Performance Tuning Page.

Ratchet & Clank PC players on the red team may still need to wait until Nixxes Software, the porting team behind the Insomniac Games-developed title, pushes an update to the game to enable the missing ray-tracing support.

AMD Software: Adrenalin Edition 23.10.23.03 driver for Ratchet & Clank: Rift Apart is available to download from AMD's website over here. For those who would rather wait, the next WHQL-certified driver from AMD should also carry this fix, among other changes.