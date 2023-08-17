Final Immortals of Aveum PC requirements revealed, will include Performance Budget Tool

We are only a few days away before developer Ascendant Studios and publisher Electronic Arts release their fantasy-themed magic first-person shooter Immortals of Aveum. The game officially launches on August 22. Today, Ascendant announced the final PC hardware specs for the game and an extra surprise for PC players.

The blog post talks about the PC hardware system requirements. It mentions these requirements all include upscaling that is set to “Quality” by default. That feature can be adjusted more, or disabled in the game. It supports both AMD FSR 2.2 and NVIDIA’s DLSS3.

Low Medium High Ultra Average Performance 1080p - 60fps 1440p - 60fps 4K - 60fps 4K - 120fps GPU AMD Radeon RX 5700XT (8GB) NVIDIA GeForce RTX 2080 Super (8GB) AMD Radeon RX 6800XT (16GB) NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3080Ti (12GB) AMD Radeon RX 7900XT (20GB) NVIDIA GeForce RTX 4080 (16GB) AMD Radeon RX 7900XTX (24GB) NVIDIA GeForce RTX 4090 (24GB) CPU AMD Ryzen 7 3700X Intel Core i7-9700 AMD Ryzen 7 5700X Intel Core i7-12700K AMD Ryzen 7 5700X Intel Core i7-12700K AMD Radeon RX 7900XTX (24GB) NVIDIA GeForce RTX 4090 (24GB) RAM 16GB Dual Channel 16GB Dual Channel 16GB Dual Channel 16GB Dual Channel OS Windows 10 64-bit (Windows 11 recommended with Intel 12th and 13 Core CPUs) Windows 10 64-bit (Windows 11 recommended with Intel 12th and 13 Core CPUs) Windows 10 64-bit (Windows 11 recommended with Intel 12th and 13 Core CPUs) Windows 10 64-bit (Windows 11 recommended with Intel 12th and 13 Core CPUs) Storage 70GB (SSD recommended 70GB (SSD recommended 70GB (SSD recommended 70GB (SSD recommended

Ascendant also stated the PC version of the game will include something unique for that version. It's called the Performance Budget Tool. It states:

When you first launch the game, it scans your whole running setup to determine how specific features of Unreal Engine 5.1 are likely to perform on your hardware. It then provides a total “budget” that you have to play with for both your GPU and CPU, representing the power of your unique machine. You’ll see a budget total for your GPU and another for your CPU; next to those, you’ll see your current budget allocation. If the allocation is lower than the total budget, you can expect to see high frame rates and smooth performance—and the more room between those numbers, the faster the game will run.

You can see the new tool in action in the video above. Immortals of Aveum is due out on Tuesday for the PC, the Xbox Series S and X, and the PS5.

