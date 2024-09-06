AMD 24.10.37.10 non-WHQL driver is out with Anti-Lag 2 Vulkan support for Counter-Strike 2

AMD has a new non-WHQL graphics driver for customers with supported Radeon graphics cards. Version 24.10.37.10 is out with Radeon Anti-Lag 2 Vulkan support for Counter Strike 2, which reduces input lag by optimizing frame pacing. There is also a fix for driver timeouts and app crashes when playing Warhammer 40,000: Space Marine 2 and a fix for incorrect colors in Black Myth: Wukong when playing the game with certain graphics settings.

Here is the official changelog:

AMD Radeon Anti-Lag 2 Vulkan Support for Counter-Strike 2 AMD Radeon Anti-Lag 2 now supports the Vulkan API, offering additional responsive gaming options. AMD Radeon Anti-Lag 2 introduces an in-game option to optimally pace frames, further reducing input lag on AMD RDNA architecture-based graphics products.Users looking for a way to measure response time can use our Frame Latency Meter (FLM) or the built-in latency monitor in AMD Radeon Anti-Lag 2. Use the ALT+SHIFT+L hotkey to enable the Radeon Anti-Lag 2 Latency Monitor. Once activated, a small white chevron will appear in the top left corner of your display indicating that it is enabled. Use ALT+SHIFT+L again to cycle through the following Latency Monitor display options: No metrics, FPS only, FPS and latency (in ms), FPS and latency (in ms and frames), FPS and latency (in ms and frames) with a legend. To compare the difference between Anti-Lag 2 On and Anti-Lag Off, hold the right CTRL key.

Here are the fixed issues:

Intermittent driver timeout or application crash while playing Warhammer 40,000: Space Marine 2.

Overly dark shadows or desaturated colors may be observed while playing Black Myth: Wukong when Global Illumination is to Medium or higher.

Keep in mind that non-WHQL drivers could be less stable than Microsoft WHQL-certified drivers. Waiting for the next WHQL release with the changes mentioned above may be a preferred option for those who want their PCs running as smoothly as possible.

You can download AMD Software 24.10.37.10 from the official website.