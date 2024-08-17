Intel releases new graphics driver with Black Myth: Wukong support and more

Intel has issued a new non-WHQL driver under version 32.0.101.5971. It adds optimizations and support for three upcoming titles: Black Myth: Wukong, Hunt: Showdown 1896, and World of Warcraft: The War Within. There are also a bunch of fixes for systems with discrete Intel graphics cards and processors with iGPUs.

Gaming Highlights: Intel Game On Driver support on Intel Arc A-series Graphics GPUs and Intel Core Ultra with built-in Intel Arc GPUs for: Black Myth: Wukong

Hunt: Showdown 1896

World of Warcraft: The War Within

Fixed bugs include the following:

Intel Arc A-Series Graphics Products: Delta Force: Hawk Ops Alpha Playtest (DX12) may experience application instability during gameplay.

Shadow of the Tomb Raider (DX11) may exhibit corruption on foliage during gameplay. Intel Core Ultra with built-in Intel Arc GPUs: Force of Warships (DX11) may experience texture corruption during gameplay. Intel Arc Control Fixed Issues: Arc Control Studio capture recording file may become corrupted when the mouse cursor is enabled during HDR capture.

Arc Control may experience corruption in studio camera preview while changing settings from style transfer effects.

And here is the list of known issues:

Intel Arc A-Series Graphics Products: Doom Eternal (VK) may exhibit intermittent flickering corruption in the game menu and during gameplay.

Blender may experience application crash while rendering certain benchmark scenes.

Topaz Video AI may experience errors when exporting videos after using some models for video enhancements. Intel Core Ultra with built-in Intel Arc GPUs: Uncharted: Legacy of Thieves Collection (DX12) may experience an application crash on loading to gameplay.

Enshrouded (VK) may experience an application crash during gameplay.

Diablo IV (DX12) may experience an application crash with ray tracing settings enabled.

Fortnite (DX12) game may crash while performing Alt + Tab operations

SPECworkstation3.1 may exhibit system instability while running certain workloads.

CATIA texts may not appear in quality toolbar with HQAO settings

Procyon AI may experience an application crash while running benchmark with precision float32

Intel 32.0.101.5971 non-WHQL is available for systems with the following processors and graphics cards running 64-bit Windows 10 and 11:

Discrete GPUs Integrated GPUs Intel Arc A-Series (Alchemist)

Intel Iris Xe Discrete Graphics (DG1) Intel Core Ultra (Meteor Lake)

Intel Core 14th Gen (Raptor Lake Refresh)

Intel Core 13th Gen (Raptor Lake)

Intel Core 12th Gen (Alder Lake)

Intel Core 11th Gen (Tiger Lake)

Download the 32.0.101.5971 non-WHQL driver here. Full release notes are available here (PDF).