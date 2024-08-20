Nvidia releases driver 560.94 WHQL with Black Myth: Wukong and Star Wars Outlaws support

Following the release of AMD's latest driver with optimizations for Black Myth: Wukong, which is currently the most popular game on Steam, Nvidia pushed a similar driver for supported graphics cards. Version 560.94 WHQL is now available for download on compatible systems with supported graphics cards from Nvidia.

The main highlight of the release is optimizations and DLSS 3.5 support for Black Myth: Wukong and Star Wars Outlaws. Also, the driver extends DLSS technology support for Final Fantasy XVI, Concord, and Warhammer 40,000: Space Marine 2.

This new Game Ready Driver provides the best gaming experience for the latest new games supporting DLSS 3.5 technology including Star Wars Outlaws. Further support for new titles leveraging DLSS technology includes Black Myth: Wukong, FINAL FANTASY XVI, and Concord which support DLSS 3. In addition, this driver supports the launch of Warhammer 40,000: Space Marine 2.

Fixed issues in the Nvidia 560.94 WHQL driver include only one:

[Octane Benchmark]: Unable to finish octane benchmark

And here is the list of open issues that will be fixed in future updates:

[GeForce Experience] Performance Monitoring overlay may stop refreshing GPU information

[NVIDIA App] Freestyle filters are missing when you press Alt+F2

You can get it from the official website or the GeForce app. As usual, here is the list of supported Nvidia graphics cards:

Architectures RTX Series GTX Series TITAN Series Ada Lovelace

Ampere

Turing

Pascal

Maxwell GeForce RTX 40 Series

GeForce RTX 30 Series

GeForce RTX 20 Series GeForce GTX 16 Series

GeForce GTX 10 Series

GeForce GTX 900

GeForce GTX 700

GeForce GTX TITAN X TITAN RTX

TITAN V

TITAN Xp

TITAN X (Pascal)

As for supported operating systems, they include 64-bit Windows 10 and Windows 11. 32-bit Windows 10 is no longer supported (and there is no 32-bit Windows 11). Full release notes are available here.