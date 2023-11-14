AMD prepares more AM4 processors with 3D V-Cache

Earlier this year, AMD released the Ryzen 5 5600X3D, the latest processor addition to the aging yet still incredibly capable and relatively affordable platform. And even though enthusiasts' are now anticipating the eight-generation Ryzen CPUs for the AM5 platform, the company is still not done with AM4.

According to chi11eddog (@g01d3nm4ng0 on X, formerly Twitter), the same person who spotted the Ryzen 5 5600X3D, AMD is cooking two more processors with stacked 3D V-Cache, sticking to its earlier promise to release more AM4-compatible chips. The upcoming CPU duo allegedly consists of a more expensive Ryzen 7 5700X3D and a more affordable Ryzen 5 5500X3D (for now, there is no information about pricing).

Here is how the rumored Ryzen 7 5700X3D and Ryzen 5 5500X3D compare to the existing 3D V-Cache processors for the AM4 platform:

AM4 3D V-Cache CPUs Platform Core Count Base Clock Boost Clock L3 Cache Price AMD Ryzen 7 5800X3D AM4 8 cores, 16 threads 3.4GHz 4.5GHz 96MB $449 AMD Ryzen 7 5700X3D AM4 8 cores, 16 threads 3.0GHz 4.1GHz 96MB TBA AMD Ryzen 5 5600X3D AM4 6 cores, 12 threads 3.3GHz 4.4GHz 96MB $229 AMD Ryzen 5 5500X3D AM4 6 cores, 12 threads 3.0GHz 4.0GHz 96MB TBA

AMD's processors with stacked 3D cache are widely considered one of the best chips for gaming, and the new additions with more affordable price tags could appeal to AM4 users who are not ready to jump to never generations and invest more money into a new platform. The Ryzen 5 5500X3D looks particularly interesting, considering that the Ryzen 5 5600X3D, the cheapest 3D V-Cache AM4 processor, is only available in the United States via Micro Center.

It is also worth noting that Ryzen 3D chips do not support overclocking, so those planning to squeeze more performance should look elsewhere.