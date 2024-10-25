Not dead: AMD launches two more Ryzen 5000 processors for AM4 socket

AMD's Socket AM4 debuted eight years ago. In September 2016, AMD launched what turned out to be one of the longest-lasting modern platforms, which still receives support and new processors almost a decade later. Today, AMD launched a duo of Ryzen 5000 processors for the AM4 platform: Ryzen 5 5600XT and Ryzen 5 5600T.

Both processors are 6-core, 12-thread 65W parts based on the desktop Zen3 platform (Vermeer). The main difference between the two new models and their existing counterparts (Ryzen 5 5600X and Ryzen 5 5600) is faster clock speeds. Here is how the new processors compare with existing models:

Platform Base Clock Boost Clock TDP Ryzen 5 5600XT AM4 Socket, Zen 3 3.8GHz 4.7GHz 65W Ryzen 5 5600X 3.7GHz 4.6GHz Ryzen 5 5600T 3.7GHz 4.5GHz Ryzen 5 5600 3.5GHz 4.4Ghz

While both variants come with the box WRATH Stealth cooler, prices are quite notably higher than the Ryzen 5 5600X and Ryzen 5 5600. The Ryzen 5 5600XT is listed on Amazon for $192, while the Ryzen 5 5600T costs $186. Meanwhile, the "regular" versions cost $125.

Many users consider the AM4 platform a budget-friendly option that still provides access to modern tech (3D V-Cache, PCIe Gen 4, and more) and affordable processors with good performance. Therefore, a $60+ difference for just an extra 100MHz is quite a significant hit on the wallet. For reference, the Ryzen 7 5700X currently costs just $158, while the Ryzen 5 5700X3D with its stacked 3D V-Cache is only $19 more expensive than the new Ryzen 5 5600XT.

Still, it is great to see AMD's ongoing support for Socket AM4, even though Socket AM5 is already at its second CPU generation. Speaking of which, AMD is planning to launch its first Ryzen 9000X3D processors in early November.

Via VideoCardz

