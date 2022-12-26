AMD reportedly to launch three non-X Ryzen 7000 processors on January 10

A newly leaked slide published by VideoCardz has spilled the beans on AMD's upcoming alleged non-X Ryzen 7000 processors. The company apparently plans to announce lower-TDP models on January 10, 2023, right around time for CES 2023, providing customers with more affordable variants of the current lineup.

AMD will lower the base and boost clocks to fit the new processors into a lower TDP envelope from 170W and 105W to only 65W while retaining the same number of cores and threads. Of course, the price will also go down as a tradeoff for a performance downgrade.

The upcoming Ryzen 9 7900, Ryzen 7 7700, and Ryzen 5 7600 models will receive $429, $329, and $229 price tags. Here is how the processors compare to their more expensive X variants:

Cores Clocks TDP MSRP AMD Ryzen 9 7900X 12 cores

24 threads 4.7GHz

5.6GHz 170W $549 AMD Ryzen 9 7900 12 cores

24 threads 3.7GHz

5.4GHz 65W $429 AMD Ryzen 7 7700X 8 cores

16 threads 4.5GHz

5.4GHz 105W $399 AMD Ryzen 7 7700 8 cores

16 threads 3.8GHz

5.3GHz 65W $329 AMD Ryzen 5 7600X 6 cores

12 threads 4.7GHz

5.3GHz 105W $299 AMD Ryzen 5 7600 6 cores

12 threads 3.8GHz

5.1Ghz 65W $229

Performance-wise, the leaked slide claims the Ryzen 9 7900 is about 19% faster on average than its counterpart from the Ryzen 5000 Series when paired with the AMD RX 6950XT.

Even with lower clocks and TDP, the upcoming non-X Ryzen 7000 processors should offer decent performance for lower prices. However, AMD's latest CPU lineup is currently on sale, with massive discounts reaching up to 29%.

Source: VideoCardz