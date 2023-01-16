The Samsung 980 Pro 1TB and 2TB NVMe Gen4 SSDs available at up to 53% off

Amazon is currently offering great deals on a number of PC components. In case you are also looking for a good storage option available at a reasonable rate, you can check out the 2TB Samsung 980 Pro SSD. This 980 Pro PCIe Gen4 NVMe is selling for $179.99 after a massive discount of 53% on its original MSRP of $379.99. If you get this deal today, it will save you a huge $200.

The 980 Pro SSD comes in a compact M.2 2280 form factor and is ideal for building high-performance computing systems. It features 7,000MB/s sequential read speeds and 5,000MB/s sequential write speeds. Furthermore, it ensures stable performance through reliable thermal control and comes with a thermal control algorithm to manage heat independently.

It also offers continued optimal performance with the Samsung Magician software. The software enables you to monitor drive health, optimize performance, protect data, and receive important updates.

You can also check out its 1TB variant that is selling for $119.99 after 43% off on its original MSRP of $209.99. This deal saves you $90. So, get your hands on these deals while the stocks last.

1TB Variant:

2TB Variant:

Samsung 2TB 980 Pro (M.2 2280, 2GB LPDDR4 DRAM cache) without heatsink: $179.99 (Amazon US)

You can also opt for the models with a heatsink which will set you back another $20. In case you are looking for external SSDs, check this article which lists the best deals currently on Crucial and Samsung SSDs. In case it's something else you are looking for, you can browse through Amazon US, Newegg US, or Amazon UK to see if you find some great deals.

Our stories may contain affiliate links for products/apps where Neowin is paid an affiliate fee if you complete a purchase via those links.