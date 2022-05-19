AMD's Socket AM5 for Zen 4 (Ryzen 7000) will reportedly debut a completely new chipset

AMD has already announced earlier that it will be hosting a keynote at the upcoming Computex 2022 event on May 23. The keynote theme is "AMD Advancing the High-Performance Computing Experience" which essentially means we are going to see the introduction of some powerful chips and systems.

While there is no confirmation yet of whether the company will debut its next-gen Ryzen 7000 Raphael CPUs based on Zen 4, a new report by TechPowerUp alleges that AMD is going to introduce a new class of chipset for the accompanying Socket AM5 motherboards at the Computex 2022 event.

The new chipset is apparently called "X670E" where the "E" is meant to denote "Extreme". Hence X670E could be focused on ultra-enthusiasts who will be doing some hardcore overclocking on the next-gen Ryzen 7000 processors. Also, X670E will reportedly be PCIe 5.0 only whereas motherboard vendors may have the option to offer PCIe 4.0 on X670. The report also alleges that "dual-chipsets" for X670 and X670E are indeed true though it is unconfirmed at the moment what kind of benefits it will offer.

Alongside X670E, AMD will also be introducing the X670 chipset, which has traditionally been the enthusiast class of motherboards for Ryzen, and also the mainstream and the most popular B650 chipset. There is no word on the entry-level A620 yet.

Source: TechPowerUp