Epic Games Store's Mega Sale returns, this time with an unending 25% off coupon

With the start of the 2022 Epic Mega Sale on the Epic Games Store today, major discounts for PC games and DLC, giveaways of high-profile games, and a coupon offer has landed right on schedule. The PC games store is well known for offering unending coupons whenever a big sale goes live, and it's that time again, but there are some tweaks to the formula this time.

Changing tradition, the coupon cuts 25% off the price for any game or shopping cart that costs at least $14.99. This used to be a flat $10 off promotion, but that may be a thing of the past going forward. While not as enticing as before, compared to the last deal, the 25% off coupon does become more attractive for more expensive games that cost over $40.

The latest coupon can be attached to an Epic account by heading here. It can be used an unlimited number of times, with the store automatically issuing a new coupon after every use. The only items that are excluded from the promotion are pre-orders, DLC, or in-game purchases.

As for some big hitters on sale that may pair well with the coupon, the store currently has promotions running for Tiny Tina’s Wonderlands, Ghostwire: Tokyo, Sifu, Red Dead Redemption 2, Cyberpunk 2077, Far Cry 6, Chivalry 2, Death Stranding Director's Cut, and much more, which all come with coupon support.

Interestingly, for those who want to grab Ubisoft games straight from the Ubi Store, the publisher has begun a $10 discount promotion for purchases above $15, mirroring Epic's original offer. Instead of a coupon, use the code LEGEND22 at checkout there to receive the extra discount.

The Epic Mega Sale will close its doors on June 16, the same day the Epic Coupon expires. Don't forget to grab today's free game as well, which turned out to be a copy of Borderlands 3.