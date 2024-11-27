Android 15 QPR2 brings a lock screen notification minimalism option

The Android 15 QPR2 update, with the stable version expected to roll out in March 2025, introduces an interesting feature aimed at decluttering lock screen notifications. Reportedly, the new update adds lock screen notification minimalism option that shrinks the notifications on the lock screen.

The new feature was spotted by Android enthusiast Mishaal Rahman (via Android Authority). Typically, notifications on the lock screen takes up a good amount of space, obstructing the wallpaper that you have set. While Android already offers an option to disable lock screen notifications, doing so might cause you to miss out on important notifications. Also, to keep a track of notifications, you have to unlock your device to read them.

A couple of strings in the latest Android 15 QPR2 update ensures that Google has put some thought to make your lock screen streamlined and neat. Once the feature is live, it will be called "Lock screen notification minimalism." It can be enabled by heading over to Settings > Notifications.

image via Android Authority

The description of the feature reads "Show fewer notifications on lock screen." However, according to Mishaal, it doesn't really show you fewer notifications but instead hides them within their respective icons. All the notifications are shrunk inside a pill below the clock.

Tapping the pill will expand the notification, and you will be able to read them, when you want to. It is expected that the feature may be reserved for the Android 16 or even a later release. If it lands as a part of Android 16 update, then it may be bundled with another notification-related feature called "Notifications Cooldown," in which the phone gradually decrease the volume of consecutive notifications coming from the same app.