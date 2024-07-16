Apple iOS 18 public beta now available for download

Last month, Apple released the developer beta of iOS 18, a major release of its mobile operating system. Today, Apple released the public beta of iOS 18, allowing all iOS customers to try out the OS before its official release this fall. Apple iOS 18 comes with several new features, including Apple Intelligence, the personal intelligence system, a redesigned Photos app, and more. Find the details below.

Improved Customization:

iOS 18 users will have new ways to customize the Home Screen, Lock Screen, and Control Center. They can now arrange apps and widgets in any open space on the Home Screen. Additionally, the app icons and widgets can have a new look with a dark or tinted effect.

Redesigned Control Center:

The redesigned Control Center in iOS 18 offers new levels of customization and flexibility. Users can easily access the new groups of most-utilized controls, such as media playback and connectivity. Users also have the ability to add controls from third-party apps. Using the new controls gallery, users can customize how the controls are displayed, including adjusting their size and creating new groups.

Redesigned Photos App:

The redesigned Photos app in iOS 18 offers a simplified, single view of photos on the device. The new Photos app will also allow users to browse photos by themes without having to organize content into albums. There is a new carousel view that highlights the user's favorite photos. Also, the Photos app is customizable, allowing users to organize collections, pin collections for frequent access, and more.

RCS Support in Messages and More:

Finally, Apple has added RCS support to the iMessage app, allowing better message interoperability with Android devices. Also, iMessage now supports all-new text effects and formatting like bold, underline, italics, and strikethrough. iOS 18 now supports messages via satellite when cellular and Wi-Fi connections are not available.

New Passwords App:

iOS 18 now comes with a new Passwords app that will allow users to store and access their passwords, passkeys, Wi-Fi passwords, and verification codes. The app can also alert users regarding common password weaknesses and when their username/password appears in known security breaches.

Apple Intelligence:

Using the power of LLMs and Diffusion models, Apple Intelligence in iOS 18 delivers new system wide Writing Tools that will allow users to rewrite, proofread, and summarize text. The new Image Playground will allow users to create images in seconds, choosing from three styles: Animation, Illustration, or Sketch. Additionally, ChatGPT is integrated into Siri and system wide Writing Tools in iOS 18, allowing users to tap into OpenAI's state-of-the-art AI models.

Apart from the above, iOS 18 also includes several other updates, including an Apple Maps update, a new Game Mode, improved Notes and Journal apps, accessibility improvements, and more.

To download the iOS 18 beta for your iPhone, you can join the Apple Beta Software Program.

Via: MacRumors