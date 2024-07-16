Samsung One UI 7 tipped to bring radical design changes for Galaxy phones

Samsung is expected to hold the Samsung Developer Conference 2024 (SDC 2024) on October 3, 2024. According to a tip that surfaced last month, Samsung is expected to launch the Android 15-based One UI 7 update at the event.

The launch of One UI 7 is going according to the previous year's roadmap. Last year, the One UI 6 update was launched a month later, after the SDC 2024, which took place on October 5. This year, Samsung could follow the same pattern.

Now, a new tip has popped up, courtesy of tipster IceUniverse on X. According to IceUniverse, the upcoming One UI 7 update could bring a major redesign and is also tipped to be the most changed version in the history of One UI. The tipster added that the One UI 7 is expected to bring major changes to the icons, as they are being redrawn.

Today's leak: One UI 7 may be the most changed version in the history of One UI. The icon is redrawn. — ICE UNIVERSE (@UniverseIce) July 16, 2024

The "icon is redrawn" claim by the tipster suggests that Samsung could adopt a brand-new icon design for One UI 7. Moreover, it is also speculated that Samsung could introduce native app icon customization options. Currently, Galaxy users have to make use of the Good Lock app to revamp icons.

The One UI 7 will be based on the Android 15 OS, which Google will officially introduce in August 2024, alongside the launch of the Google Pixel 9 series. Besides, the One UI 7 update is also expected to bring a vertical scrolling app drawer. There are also rumors that Samsung will introduce multiple new Galaxy AI features with the One UI 7 update.

Samsung is also already testing the One UI 7 update on multiple Galaxy phones. Notably, the Samsung Galaxy S24 Plus, Galaxy S23 Ultra, and Galaxy S22 series were spotted on Geekbench running the Android 15-based One UI 7 update.