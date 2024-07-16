Deal: Apple AirPods (2nd Generation) now available for just $69

You can now get the Apple AirPods (2nd Generation) wireless earbuds for just $69.00, a huge 46% discount from their original price of $129.00.

Apple AirPods (2nd Generation) come with the new Apple-designed H1 chip and custom audio architecture to deliver an improved audio experience and synchronization. The H1 chip allows AirPods to deliver up to 50 percent more talk time compared to first-generation AirPods. Plus, the AirPods 2nd Gen feature the convenience of "Hey Siri." Thanks to the H1 chip, switching between various Apple devices like iPhone, Apple Watch, or iPad is two times faster.

The AirPods 2nd Gen come with a charging case that can hold additional charges for more than 24 hours of total listening time. An LED light indicator on the front of the charging case shows the charge status at a glance. You can also buy the standalone Wireless Charging Case for a wireless charging experience. The Wireless Charging Case works with all Qi-compatible charging solutions.

“The world’s best wireless headphones just got even better with the new AirPods. They are powered by the new Apple-designed H1 chip which brings an extra hour of talk time, faster connections, hands-free ‘Hey Siri’ and the convenience of a new wireless battery case,” said Phil Schiller, Apple’s senior vice president of Worldwide Marketing, at the time of the launch.

