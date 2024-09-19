EU investigates Apple's iOS interoperability and third-party device access

The European Commission has opened up two new proceedings against Apple as part of its efforts to enforce interoperability rules under the Digital Markets Act (DMA). The proceedings aim to guide Apple in making its iOS more open to third-party app developers and device manufacturers.

It is the first time that the Commission has invoked its new powers under the DMA's "specification proceedings" to provide constructive feedback to a big tech company. The first proceeding concerns the interoperability of iOS connectivity features such as notifications, device pairing and connectivity, which are particularly important for connected devices such as smartwatches, headphones and virtual reality headsets.

The second proceeding examines Apple's process for handling requests from app developers and other companies seeking access to key iOS features and systems. Currently, Apple restricts access to features like its voice assistant Siri and contactless payment system Apple Pay.

The EU hopes to make the request process more transparent, timely and fair. It also wants to specify how Apple should provide effective interoperability for third-party devices. Margrethe Vestager, Executive Vice President in charge of competition policy, said:

Today is the first time we use specification proceedings under the DMA to guide Apple towards effective compliance with its interoperability obligations through constructive dialogue. We are focused on ensuring fair and open digital markets. Effective interoperability, for example with smartphones and their operating systems, plays an important role in this.

The Commission has given Apple six months to address both of these interoperability issues. Based on the DMA's penalty guidelines, failure to comply could result in fines of up to 10% of Apple's annual global turnover.

This latest warning indicates that while Apple has made some concessions by loosening App Store rules and pledging to open its NFC chip, those steps may not go far enough to fully satisfy the DMA's open ecosystem requirements.