When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn an affiliate commission. Here’s how it works.

iMessage bug in iOS 18 causes repeated crashes

Neowin · with 1 comment

New features in iOS 18

Even though iOS 18 has only been available to the public for 48 hours, a significant bug has been found, as reported by 9to5Mac. This bug involves iMessage and sharing Apple Watch faces with others, and the only way to fix it requires some data loss.

For now, the best action to take is to avoid triggering the bug within iMessage. It is produced when you reply in a threaded message to a shared watch face link, with an example provided by 9to5Mac below. This triggers iMessage to crash if the user tries to open the conversation repeatedly, and it can crash even when opening other conversations, which affects both users.

A screenshot of an iMessage thread sharing an Apple Watch face
Source: 9to5Mac

Currently, the bug is only triggered when responding from iOS 18.0, as replying from iOS 18.1 does not trigger the bug. This doesn't mean that that version is immune. However, if it has been responded to, then the app will still crash on iOS 18.1 beta, iPadOS 18.1 beta, and macOS 15.1 beta.

The quick and immediate fix is one that many people will not want to use, however. It requires deleting the entire conversation thread from each device. This removes the conversation history completely, including photos and videos that haven't been saved outside of Messages. Restoring the thread from the recently deleted location will reintroduce the bug.

For the time being, the best thing to do is not to reply to a shared Apple Watch face in a thread at all until Apple issues a fix. This follows reports that surfaced yesterday about iPadOS 18 turning the latest M4 iPad Pros into nothing more than very thin paperweights. Even though the software has been in beta for a couple of months now, it appears that some bugs have managed to slip through the cracks.

Source: 9to5Mac

Report a problem with article
xdfiant
Next Article

XDefiant Season 2 launches Sept. 25; Ubisoft says "the game is doing well"

The iPhone 16
Previous Article

Inching towards portless iPhones? Users can now recover bricked iPhone 16 devices wirelessly

Join the conversation!

Login or Sign Up to read and post a comment.

1 Comment - Add comment