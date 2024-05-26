Vision Pro users often get 'emotional' first time they try it, says Tim Cook

Source: Apple

Apple entered a new product category by launching its spatial computing headset Vision Pro. The device was first showcased at WWDC last year and later made its way to users in the US with a hefty price tag of $3,499.

Over the weekend, Apple CEO Tim Cook took to his social media account on X (formerly Twitter) and commented on the new experience offered by Vision Pro, calling it "emotional" for first-time users:

Apple Vision Pro was made possible by years of breakthroughs from our design and engineering teams. The result is so profound that people are often emotional the first time they try it. I’ve seen it firsthand. Congratulations to the Apple Design Team for winning this rare award.

Cook's response came after the global non-profit Design and Art Direction (D&AD) awarded Apple a Black Pencil in the Digital Design category for the visionOS operating system. Black Pencil is D&AD's highest category accolade among various award levels, including Wood Pencil, Graphite Pencil, and Yellow pencil.

The organization has been handing out Pencil awards since 1962 and says that Black Pencils are "reserved for ground-breaking work. Only a handful of these are awarded each year, if any."

Apple Vision Pro has attracted a lot of press and public attention ever since it was announced for the first time. The Cupertino giant was very restrictive about its access before the official launch and allowed limited demo units at Apple Stores.

While the device is not meant to be used on the go, early adopters wore the headset in places, subways, streets, and even inside a CyberTruck.

Police pulled over the person driving the Cybertruck with Apple Vision Pro pic.twitter.com/T8cZxlDZSs — Tesla Owners Silicon Valley (@teslaownersSV) February 7, 2024

Aesthetically, this is basically how you have to dress to make things like the Vision Pro and Cybertruck look cool. These things mainly look bad in public bc there's no congruity between the business casual gear most ppl wear and these futuristic designspic.twitter.com/xux9yn1Oim — derek guy (@dieworkwear) February 8, 2024

The battery-powered device hides two giant-sized Lightning ports inside and is a tough nut to crack when it comes to repairability. Its lack of a built-in battery prevents the $3,499 headset from being tracked using Apple's Find My app.

Vision Pro is expected to arrive in more countries later this year, but its popularity appears to fade away after the initial pomp and show. Apple analyst Ming-Chi Kuo claimed that the company has reduced the shipment numbers for Vision Pro.