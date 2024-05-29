New images reportedly give a fresh look at Apple's immersive video cameras

One thing that has become quite popular when talking about Apple and Vision Pro is immersive video. But how Apple records its immersive videos is still under wraps, for the most part. However, a Reddit user recently shared some images reported to be of Apple's immersive camera rig deployed at an MLS season game.

According to the user Joe-notabot (via Apple Insider), Apple put up eight stationary and moving cameras at the Portland Timbers vs Seattle Sounders MLS game earlier this month. The cameras were present at different locations, for instance, two adjacent to the goals, roaming around on sticks, above the player bench, raised on a center line walkway behind the fans, and more.

Image: Side view of a goal camera

One camera rig captured by the user carried Anton/Bauer's Dionic DC 26V 98 battery that usually retails for about $700. The user noted the camera operators were seen swapping storage cards at half-time and the cameras required a lot of power which was compensated by adding multiple battery packs.

Image: Rear view of a camera rig

Apple's immersive camera surfaced on the web last year, a 180-degree rig believed to be deployed on a production set. At the time, it was rumored that Apple had been future-proofing its content by shooting Apple TV+ shows in "180 [degree] VR."

RUMOR: Apple has been shooting all their AppleTV+ shows in 180 VR.



Leaked photo of the 180-camera rig on set. pic.twitter.com/JKZ8mKizSR — David Altizer (@dvdaltizer) July 7, 2023

Apple Insider notes that Apple's efforts might still be in the figuring-it-out stage when talking about recording live sports in its immersive video format. Earlier this year, the company released a five-minute immersive video for the Vision Pro featuring soccer clips from the 2023 MLS Cup Playoffs.

"Viewers will feel every heart-pounding moment in 8K 3D with a 180-degree field of view and Spatial Audio that transports them to each match," Apple said at the time.

Meanwhile, the Apple TV app on Vision Pro offers a catalog of 3D movies and Apple Immersive Video titles, which can be found by searching for "immersive." The content is recorded in 180-degree 8K resolution and captured with Spatial Audio.

Images via Joe-notabot (Reddit)