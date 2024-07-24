Apple may ditch Sony and instead use Samsung's 48MP camera in future iPhones

The iPhone 16 series is expected to launch in just a few months. Thanks to the leaks circulating the internet, we have a pretty good guess at what is incoming. You can read more about the latest iPhone 16 series leaks and rumors by heading to our dedicated section. In fact, rumors about the next year's iPhone, the iPhone 17 series, have also started popping up.

Recently, it was reported that Apple could replace the Plus models from its iPhone lineup and instead introduce the iPhone 17 Slim in 2025. It has also been rumored that Apple could introduce its first foldable with a clamshell design as soon as 2026.

Another thing that could change by 2026 is Apple's camera supplier. According to analyst Ming-Chi Kuo on X, after OLED, Samsung could enter Apple's CIS supply chain and could start shipping cameras for future iPhones.

Apple is expected to ditch Sony and start using Samsung's 48MP camera for iPhone models as early as 2026. If this happens, then it would be a big blow to Apple's primary camera supplier, Sony, whose cameras Apple has been using in its iPhones for a long time.

Notably, Samsung is expected to form a dedicated team to serve Apple. Moreover, since Samsung's supply of 48MP cameras could start in 2026, the iPhone 16 and iPhone 17 models could still be using Sony's sensors. Ming-Chi Kuo's article reads:

Samsung is expected to begin shipping 1/2.6-inch 48MP ultra-wide CMOS image sensors (CIS) to Apple for iPhones as early as 2026, breaking Sony’s years-long monopoly on supplying CIS to Apple. To this end, Samsung has established a dedicated team to serve Apple.

It should be noted that Apple may not ditch Sony in favor of Samsung. The Cupertino-based company could even opt for a multi-vendor strategy for camera supply for its future iPhones. Kuo also added that Samsung is expected to supply a 48MP 1/2.6-inch camera sensor, which could likely be used as an ultra-wide camera in future iPhones, and the main camera could still be from Sony.