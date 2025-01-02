Samsung may challenge Sony's monopoly as image sensor supplier for future iPhones

The iPhone has always been made up of high-quality parts from different suppliers. For years, Sony's been the one behind the iPhone’s camera sensors. But now, there are rumors that Apple is considering Samsung for those sensors soon.

A rumor from Jukanlosreve on X indicates that Samsung is developing a "3-layer stacked" image sensor in a PD-TR-Logic configuration specifically for Apple. This design is reportedly more advanced than Sony's Exmor RS sensors, which have been used in iPhones for more than ten years.

Stacking these layers can reduce the distance data needs to travel, leading to faster processing and better image quality. This design is especially useful in smartphones, where quick photo capture and high-quality images are important.

If Apple goes ahead with this switch, it'll be a pretty big deal for its supplier relationships. Sony has been the primary supplier of iPhone camera sensors since 2011, starting with the iPhone 4s.

Word is, Apple is also looking to ditch Qualcomm's modem tech and switch to their own in-house solution for future iPhones. This move is all about cutting back on outside suppliers and getting more control over how the device performs and what features it has.

On top of that, Apple’s working on its own Bluetooth and Wi-Fi chips, called Proxima, to replace the ones Broadcom currently supplies. This shift is expected this year, which means Apple will be even less dependent on external suppliers.