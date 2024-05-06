New rumor suggests that Apple could replace the Plus model with the ‘iPhone 17 Slim'

Rumors about the upcoming iPhone 16 have been continuously popping up online, revealing the design, camera specs, MagSafe charging ring changes, among other things, about the lineup. Cut to now, a fresh rumor has appeared online suggesting something interesting about the 2025 iPhone 17 series.

According to analyst Jeff Pu of Haitong International Securities (via 9To5Google), Apple could let go of the iPhone 17 Plus model and could introduce a new iPhone 17 Slim variant, suggesting that Cupertino has significant plans for its next-gen iPhones.

Analyst Jeff claimed that the 2026 iPhone 17 Slim could come with a 6.6-inch display and, more importantly, could sport a different design. The devices are alleged to come with front-facing camera improvements and a smaller Dynamic Island (a punch-hole, maybe?).

As per the rumor, the iPhone 17 lineup would then consist of an iPhone 17, an iPhone 17 Slim, an iPhone 17 Pro, and an iPhone 17 Pro Max. Allegedly, the iPhone 17, iPhone 17 Slim, and iPhone 17 Pro would use an aluminum frame, while the iPhone 17 Pro Max would be manufactured using the more durable titanium frame.

Analyst Jeff also claims that the iPhone 17 and iPhone 17 Slim could see a RAM boost. Rumors suggest that the iPhone 17 and iPhone 17 Slim could come with 8GB of RAM, while the Pro models could come with 12GB of RAM. The iPhone 17 Pro and iPhone 17 Pro Max could come with an advanced A19 Pro chipset, while the iPhone 17 and iPhone 17 Slim could be powered by an A18 or A19 processor.

Various reports suggest that the iPhone Plus models aren't a hit among the masses and are considered a commercial failure. This is why Apple might be reworking its strategy and could introduce a new iPhone 17 Slim phone and replace the Plus model.