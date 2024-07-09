Apple may reserve all of TSMC's 2nm chip capacity for iPhone 17 series

Apple is a very important customer of Taiwanese chip maker TSMC. It is being reported that TSMC is starting with the trial production of 2nm chips that are expected to be used inside the iPhone 17 Pro and other Apple devices from 2025.

According to a report by ETNews, TSMC is all set to begin the test run next week at its Baoshan plant, located in the Shinju Science Complex in northern Taiwan. The company is reportedly much earlier than expected. TSMC has consistently led the chipmaking world, and Apple has been a trusted client of the company.

TSMC is said to have demonstrated 2nm chips to Apple last December. The trial run, which is reported to begin next week, is a process when the company tests the line processes to be used to mass-manufacture the semiconductors.

It is quite surprising that TSMC is already set to begin the 2nm chip test run because it was expected to begin no earlier than October this year. So, a July start date set many highs and positives for Apple. The company is beginning the test run early to achieve a stable yield ahead of mass production.

A positive yield, which is a percentage of chips that pass the quality checks, is very important and one of the biggest challenges for a process size. Notably, TSMC was not able to keep up with the demand for 3nm chips, as the yield rate was reported to be just above 50%.

However, one important thing that news from market research firm TrendForce suggested back in May is that Apple is believed to have reserved all of the 2nm chip capacity for its iPhone 17 series. Allegedly, Apple has done the same for TSMC's 3nm chips for the iPhone 15 Pro and the M3 chip for Macs. The use of 2nm chips is expected to significantly affect both the performance and power efficiency of next year's iPhone 17 series.