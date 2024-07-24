Apple could launch a foldable iPhone with a clamshell design in 2026

Apple is slowly gearing up for the launch of the iPhone 16 series, which is due in September. Recently, it was reported that the iPhone 16 Pro and Pro Max models could feature faster charging speeds. Amidst iPhone 16 rumors, it was also leaked that Apple could replace the Plus model from its lineup and could introduce the iPhone 17 Slim in 2025.

The iPhone 17 Slim is expected to feature one of the biggest redesigns since the iPhone X. However, a recent report suggested that the iPhone 17 Slim plans may have run into a hitch. But, rumors about folding iPhones have also emerged here and there.

It was earlier reported that Apple has inked a deal with Samsung to supply displays for its folding iPhones. There was also a rumor that Apple won't release folding iPhones until 2027 unless the display crease issue is resolved.

However, a fresh report claims that Apple is moving forward with its folding iPhone plans, and if everything goes according to its plans, then we could see a folding iPhone as soon as 2026. Notably, Apple has given the folding iPhone a code name, i.e., V68. These are signs suggesting that Apple is pretty serious about the folding iPhone's development.

Moreover, it is also expected that Apple's first foldable could feature a clamshell design. The company is currently working on eliminating the display crease, and the engineers are also working on developing a slim design that would test the slim form factor with its rumored iPhone 17 Slim.

Besides, Apple is also working on exclusive features that would make its folding iPhone compelling and differentiate it from its competitors. Since Apple is known to play safe, if the prototypes don't meet their high standards, then the Cupertino-based company could axe the product and postpone the launch indefinitely.

Source: The Information