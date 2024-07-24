Google Play is getting some new features including AI-based app comparisons and more

The Google Play app store is central to the Android mobile operating system for people to get new apps or update their current ones. Today. Google announced a number of new features that are rolling out now to the Play Store or will be launched in the coming weeks.

In a blog post, Google stated that Play Store users will be able to check out a new AI-powered feature that will let them compare the features in different apps that are in similar categories.

Another new and related app category feature that's rolling out for US users today is called Collections. Google says:

With automatically organized categories — like Shop, Watch and Listen — each Collection highlights content from apps you’ve already installed. With your app content in one place, it’s easier to pick up right where you left off — like jumping back into a show or continuing to shop — or even discover something new.

There's also a new way to keep users in control of their data in the Play Store. Google has announced the "Personalization in Play" section in the main menu of Google Play. It will take them to some new settings that will give some extra preferences for how they want, or do not want, their apps to access personal data.

Mobile gamers will also be getting some new Google Play features. The company stated:

Our new multi-select interest filters now let you manually specify your preferences. Whether you’re a competitive streamer or a casual gamer, you can get more helpful results based on your unique gaming interests. For instance, if you know you want a sports simulation game, you can add that to your search.

The Google Game Pass on PC service already supports playing games from the Play Store on Windows-based PCs. Today, Google announced an upcoming feature that will allow those players to play more than one game on screen at the same time. This will allow those players to play one game while checking out another active game where more passive action is taking place. This feature will roll out in the next few weeks.