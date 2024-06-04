Apple messed up M2 iPad Air specs but performance claims are accurate

Apple came in the news earlier this month after it updated the M2 iPad Air's tech specs page to reflect that the device comes with a 9-core GPU instead of a 10-core one as originally advertised. A 10-core GPU was also advertised in other mentions of M2 iPad Air specifications, including the official press release and a support document.

Almost all the mentions of a 10-core GPU on the M2 iPad Air have been updated since then. The company acknowledged the mistake in a statement to 9to5Mac.

"We are updating Apple.com to correct the core count for the M2 iPad Air. All performance claims for the M2 iPad Air are accurate and based on a 9-core GPU," an Apple spokesperson said.

Apple clarified that the performance gains mentioned for the M2 iPad Air are accurate despite the GPU specs typo. It markets the M2 iPad Air as "nearly 50 percent faster than the previous iPad Air with M1 for a wide range of productivity and creative tasks. And compared to iPad Air with A14 Bionic, the new iPad Air delivers up to 3x faster performance."

The publication notes that this is the first time Apple has sold an M2-powered device with a 9-core GPU, instead of an 8-core or 10-core GPU configuration. However, it remains a mystery whether it was just a typo or whether Apple initially intended to ship the M2 iPad Air with a 10-core GPU.

Apple refreshed the iPad Air last month with an M2 chip and introduced a 13-inch variant. While it still carries the "Air" branding, the M2 iPad Air models are now heavier than their respective iPad Pro siblings. Apple has also made the iPad retail box a bit lighter by not shipping the iconic Apple Stickers inside.