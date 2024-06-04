Get the Google Pixel Fold with a massive $500 discount now

Foldable devices, as they become more popular, are generally becoming more affordable for consumers. Last year, the Google Pixel Fold launched with a hefty price tag of $1,799 which many will surely have scoffed at. Now, however, you can grab this device for just $1,299 thanks to a $500 discount Google is offering.

Buying links can be found towards the end of the article

The particular model is the 256GB version. While that might not look like much standing next to the 512GB version, it will still take some considerable effort to use up all that space.

Aside from those storage details, the Pixel Fold also features 12GB of RAM, a 5.8-inch display at a resolution of 2560 x 1440, and as a Google phone, gets all the latest updates quickly from Google.

The Pixel Fold is powered by the Google Tensor G2 and there is also a certified Titan M2 security chip built into it to keep your data extra safe. This phone is unlocked and supports 5G so you will be able to use it on various carriers including Google Fi, Verizon, T-Mobile, AT&T, and other major carriers.

While this phone is not marked as an Amazon Choice, it does score 4.2 out of 5 stars based on 50 ratings suggesting consumers are happy with it. It’s also at its lowest price and is shipped by Amazon.com, which is good for peace of mind.

If you have a phone to trade in, Amazon is running a trade-in scheme where you can save up to $260 on your purchase with an Amazon.com Gift Card. If the $1,299 is too high, Amazon also offers credit options where you pay $59.50 over 36 months or $108.25 over 12 months.

This Amazon deal is U.S. specific, and not available in other regions unless specified.

Don't have Amazon Prime? Get Prime free for the first 30 days, and more:

As an Amazon Associate we earn from qualifying purchases.