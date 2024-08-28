Apple Music now offers a tool to export your playlists to YouTube Music

In an update to its official support document, Apple has announced that it now offers a tool that lets users export their Apple Music playlists to YouTube Music.

According to the support document, users with an active Apple Music or iTunes Match subscription can export their playlists to YouTube Music. Sadly, playlists cannot be exported to Spotify. To initiate the export, users must visit Apple's Data and Privacy page, select the appropriate option, and follow the on-screen instructions to transfer their playlists to YouTube Music libraries.

The process is straightforward, and the export typically completes within a few minutes. However, do note that you won't be able to export playlists that you don't own or personally created, even if you have them in your Apple Music library.

Moreover, tracks that are exclusive to Apple Music won't appear in the YouTube Music library. Apple hasn't clarified why it hasn't included Spotify in this tool, despite it being more popular than Spotify. It is speculated that their strained relationship could be the reason.

After the export is complete, you will receive a confirmation email from Apple highlighting that the transfer is complete. The imported playlist will appear on the YouTube Music Library tab. Additionally, if you update the playlist after it has transferred, it won't update in other services.

During the process, if you cancel the transfer or it gets interrupted, playlists that have already transferred remain in YouTube Music.

Currently, Apple is gearing up for the launch of the Glowtime event slated for September 9, where the company will announce the iPhone 16 series, which will be produced in India for the first time. Aside from the iPhone 16 series, Apple will also debut the Apple Watch Series 10, and new Apple AirPods, with the devices expected to hit the shelves on September 20.