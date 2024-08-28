The new Razer Wolverine V3 Pro Xbox wireless controller has Hall effect thumbsticks and more

Razer has just announced and launched a new high-end Xbox and PC wireless game controller with a few interesting features designed for pro eSports gamers. It's the Razer Wolverine V3 Pro, and you can get it now at Amazon for $199.99.

Razer's press release for the controller says the Wolverine V3 Pro has thumbsticks with the Hall effect that offers a few significant benefits:

These advanced analog sticks boast superior accuracy, and smoother movement compared to traditional models. Anti-friction rings and pro-grade materials ensure long-lasting durability, while customizable sensitivity and deadzone settings through the Razer Controller App allow for more precise, personalized control, making them ideal for any intense gaming sessions.

The triggers on this controller support two different modes. One is called "instant mouse click actuation," which means you quickly see actions in the game with no travel time in the triggers. The other mode is "ultra-precise analog control," which offers a full range of actions with the trigger.

Razer has added four back paddle buttons near the grips of the controller for some more options for game actions. All the buttons can be customized via the Razer Controller App that's available for both Xbox and Windows.

There's a USB 2.4 GHz wireless connection dongle or you can use the included 10-foot USB cable. Using the latter option will also enable a 1000Hz polling rate that was developed specifically for eSports tournament play. Finally, the controller, dongle, cable, and two replaceable thumbstick caps can also be put into the included custom-built carrying case.

Razer is also taking preorders for the Wolverine V3 Tournament Edition wired controller for $99.99. This is basically the same controller as the Wolverine V3 Pro but with no wireless support and no carrying case. It will launch at a later date.

As an Amazon Associate, we earn from qualifying purchases.