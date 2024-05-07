Microsoft introduces the Fire Vapor Special Edition Xbox Controller [UPDATE: No more burn]

The Xbox controller lineup just received another variant, and this time, it's expanding the Vapor Special Edition family. The newly announced member is the Fire Vapor Special Edition, a red-orange option. This edition is joining the Stormcloud Vapor, Dream Vapor, and Nocturnal Vapor Xbox Wireless Controllers that have been released over the last couple of years.

"Inspired by flames, every red and orange color swirl is an expression of blazing fire with a mesmerizing design that’s unique to each controller," says Xbox Accessories' senior product marketing manager, Daniel Ruiz, in the announcement today. "With vibrant flashes of color, the Fire Vapor controller is guaranteed to add some heat to your gaming setup."

Like with other Vapor Edition controllers, each Fire Vapor will feature a swirl pattern design on the faceplate and grips that are unique to each controller. The back and sides also feature rubberized, red diamond-pattern grips for keeping hands steady during long gaming sessions.

All the features seen in a standard Xbox Wireless Controller are here too, such as built-in Xbox Wireless and Bluetooth connectivity for playing across Xbox Series X|S, Xbox One, PCs, and mobile devices. A handy 3.5mm audio jack to plug in a headset, remappable buttons via the Xbox Accessories app, a dedicated Share button to quickly capture moments, and even a removable battery compartment are there as additional benefits.

Moreover, connecting this controller to an Xbox Series X|S console will also grant players an exclusive red and orange swirl dynamic background inspired by the new controller's design. This can be found under the console's Personalization options in Settings in the Dynamic Backgrounds section.

The Xbox Wireless Controller – Fire Vapor Special Edition is only available for purchase via the Microsoft Store as an exclusive release. The controller is out now and is priced at $69.99.

UPDATE: It appears Microsoft has changed the "Feel the Burn Today with the Fire Vapor Special Edition Controller" title from the Xbox Wire post that announced the controller.

The quiet change arrives after a social media backlash, as the "Feel the Burn" announcement arrived alongside the news that multiple Bethesda studios are being shutdown by Microsoft, which include the Prey and Hi-Fi Rush developers.