Apple to launch iOS 18.1 with Apple Intelligence next week

As previously rumoured, it's now been confirmed that the iOS 18.1 update will be released next week alongside Apple's advanced hearing health capabilities for the AirPods Pro 2, and most notably, the first Apple Intelligence features for compatible iPhone﻿s. Reviewers from various sites such as The Verge have had access to the new hearing health features for the AirPods Pro 2, and in this they received confirmation that the update will be arriving next week.

There are three new key features for AirPods Pro 2 that will be included in this update, which are all focused around hearing health and includes clinical-grade hearing aid functionality. Additional features include the ability to test your hearing using the headphones, as well as more robust hearing protection features if used in scenarios such as concerts and live music venues.

The hearing aid functionality comes after a user has completed a hearing test, and if this shows evidence of hearing loss, the AirPods Pro 2 can automatically set themselves up to boost specific sounds in real time. In addition, the hearing protection will continuously monitor the environment and reduce the impact of sustained louder sounds. This functionality was also approved by the US Food and Drug Administration (FDA) in September, just days after the features was announced.

Beyond this, the iOS 18.1 update will bring the first Apple Intelligence features to the iPhone 15 Pro, iPhone 15 Pro Max, and iPhone 16 series of devices. These include Writing Tools, text and notification summaries, a Clean Up tool in Photos, smart replies for emails and messages, and much more. Further features that were originally announced at WWDC, such as the new Siri with CharGPT integration, will be coming at an unconfirmed later date.﻿

Other iPhones that are compatible with iOS 18.1 and will not be receiving any Apple Intelligence features with Monday's update are as follows:

iPhone SE (2nd & 3rd generation)

iPhone XR

iPhone Xs & Xs Max

iPhone 11, 11 Pro, and 11 Pro Max

iPhone 12, 12 mini, 12 Pro, 12 Pro Max

iPhone 13, 13 mini, 13 Pro, 13 Pro Max

iPhone 14, 14 Plus, 14 Pro, 14 Pro Max

iPhone 15, 15 Plus

