Popular monitoring tool AIDA64 is all-ready for AMD Ryzen 8000 (Zen 5), PCIe Gen6 SSDs

Earlier today, Intel released its latest Thunderbolt standard with Thunderbolt 5. The new hardware interface brings much faster speeds of up to 120Gbps which is three times faster compared to previous gens, though there is a catch of course as it only works with the "Bandwidth Boost" feature. And while, the new Thunderbolt 5 can provide up to 64Gbps of PCIe bandwidth as it's built on PCIe Gen4, the PCI-SIG already long-announced PCIe 6.0 specifications can theoretically increase the bandwidth four times that of Gen4 as it has a transfer rate of 64GT/s unidirectionally.

Popular hardware monitoring tool AIDA64 is keeping up nicely with the changes as the latest version of the software has received support for PCIe 6.0 controllers and devices even though PCIe 6.0 graphics cards or NVMe SSDs are still not around, and it will likely be a while for that too.

Aside from PCIe Gen6 support, the new version has also received support for Zen 5 or Ryzen 8000 series which is landing next year in 2024. The release notes show "improved" support though it is unclear what this means.

There are AVX-512-related improvements as well, along with support for the new AMD RX 7800 XT, 7700 XT, and also the RX 7900 GRE and Nvidia 4060 Ti 16GB variant. The full changelog for AIDA64 6.92.6600 is given below:

AVX-512 accelerated benchmarks for Intel Sapphire Rapids and Emerald Rapids processors

Further optimized AVX-512 Julia and Mandel benchmarks

Improved support for AMD Zen 5 processors

MSI CoreLiquid AIO LCD support

Support for PCI Express 6.0 controllers and devices

GPU details for AMD Radeon RX 7700 XT, RX 7800 XT, RX 7900 GRE

FMAC methods for FLOPS and IOPS GPGPU benchmarks

GPU details for Intel Xe and Xe Max

Support for multiple Intel GPUs

GPU details for nVIDIA GeForce RTX 4060 Ti 16GB

CSV and XML report formats are now supported by AIDA64 Engineer

You can download it from Neowin or from the official website.