Apple announces the iPhone 15 and iPhone 15 Plus featuring USB Type-C connectivity

Apple has offiicially unveiled the all new iPhone 15 and iPhone 15 Plus at its annual event. The new iPhones come with an all new display, upgraded specs and Dynamic Island.

The Apple iPhone 15 and iPhone 15 Plus will be powered by the A16 Bionic chipset and will feature 6.5-inch and 6.7-inch HDR supported OLED display with a peak brightness of 2,000 nits respectively. The A16 Bionic will come with 6 CPU cores and 5 GPU cores, and promises to use 20 percent less power.

The company is also upgrading the main camera with the iPhone 15 series now featuring a massive 48MP main camera that will come with "a quad-pixel sensor and 100 percent Focus Pixels for fast autofocus". Apple is also bundling a 2x Telephoto lens along with the main camera, completing the two camera system. The new iPhone will also get an updated camera app that can now captures potraits without switching to the potrait mode. Furthermore, Apple will also allow users to change the focus points in a picture after the image has been taken.

With the iPhone 15, Apple is also bringing updates to the Emergency SOS feature that was announced last year. The company now offers Roadside Assistance via Satellite for situations where your vehicle requires attention. The company is partnering with AAA in the US to bring the service to the iPhone users. Furthermore, Emergency SOS has also been extended to Spain and Switzerland with the feature coming to both the countries later this month.

Moving on to the biggest change, the iPhone 15 now features USB Type-C as Apple falls in-line and abide by the EU directive. Apple notes that the Type-C connector will support other Apple products like the MacBook, iPad and Airpods. iPhone users will also be able to use the Type-C cable to share power and charge their AirPods or Apple Watch using iPhone.

The iPhone 15 and iPhone 15 Plus will come with iOS 17 out of the box. In terms of availabilty, both the devices will be available in pink, yellow, green, blue, and black. Apple is also offering multiple storage options with the devices coming with 128GB, 256GB and 512GB of storage. The iPhone 15 and iPhone 15 Plus start at $799 and $899 respectively. The devices will go on pre-order later today in 40 countries including Australia, Canada, China, France, Germany, India, Japan, Mexico, the UAE, the U.K., and the U.S. Apple is also offering up to $650 discount if you trade-in an iPhone 11 or above on the company's website or at the Apple Store.