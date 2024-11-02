Early Apple M4 Pro and M4 Max benchmarks hint at a massive performance boost

After months of swirling rumors, Apple revealed its new Mac devices with updated M4 chips last week. The lineup includes a pair of MacBook Pro models, a smaller Mac Mini, and a refreshed iMac. Among others, Apple also revealed the new M4 Pro and M4 Max processors, aimed at powering 14-inch and 16-inch MacBook Pro laptops, as well as the new Mac Mini.

The M4-powered MacBooks are now available for preorder, but the shipment begins next year on November 8. Meanwhile, both M4 Pro and M4 Max have already appeared on the Geekbench benchmark website, giving us a sneak peek into the performance of Apple’s latest offering.

According to Geekbench, the Apple M4 Pro processor ( aka Mac16,7) has scored 3,925 in single-core and 22,669 in multi-core tests. The alleged chip has 14 cores and is clocked at 4.51 GHz with 48GB of RAM, which matches the M4 Pro specification.

Assuming this information is correct, the M4 Pro can smoothly outperform Mac Studio with the M2 Ultra. Despite boasting 24 cores, the Apple M2 Ultra has scored 2,777 in single-core and 21,471 in multi-core tests.

When it comes to Apple M4 Max, the figures get even better. As Geekbench suggests, the M4 Max processor (aka Mac16,5) has scored 4,060 in single-core tests, making it the first production CPU to achieve over 4,000 mark in Geekbench 6. As for the multi-core test, the chip sits at 26,675, which is again a significant leap compared to M2 Ultra. The tested chipset features 16 cores and 128GB of RAM.

For now, we should take this information with a pinch of salt as they’re not official yet and might be fake. We could have a better judgment once we get our hands on the M4 Mac devices in November. However, the specifications do seem to align with Apple’s promises and claims during the announcement.