Report: Apple manages to eliminate long-standing issue of display crease on foldables

It has been several years since we started hearing rumors about Apple developing a foldable phone. However, in the last year or so, leaks about an Apple foldable have gained momentum. Last year, a patent emerged suggesting that Apple may be actively considering a foldable phone. Rumors also indicated that instead of a book-style foldable, Apple may opt for a clamshell design for its first foldable.

However, subsequent reports have pointed towards the fact that Apple may go ahead with a book-style foldable after all. Recently, details about the display of the Apple foldable surfaced suggesting that the foldable will feature a 5.49-inch outer screen and a 7.74-inch inner screen.

The latest information about the Apple foldable display is quite interesting, as the company has reportedly managed to eliminate the long-standing issue of display creases on foldable phones. According to Korean news outlet ETNews, Apple will be finalizing its component suppliers by the end of April this year for the foldable iPhone.

This also hints that Apple may be close to entering production of the foldable iPhone, with large-scale production likely beginning in the second half of 2025. The report also indicates that Samsung Display will be supplying the screens for Apple's foldable, corroborating a previous leak.

A source close to the matter stated, "Apple has decided to eliminate the crease at all costs, regardless of price, to differentiate its foldable phone from existing models. I understand that they eliminated the crease with new properties." It was previously reported that Apple wanted some technological uniqueness before entering the foldable market, and this could be exactly what they might have been looking for.

Display crease has been one of the biggest challenges for foldable phones. Despite years in the foldable smartphone market, brands like Samsung, Huawei, OPPO, and others haven't managed to eliminate them. Apple might have just beaten them to it.

Furthermore, the report states that Apple has opted for an inward folding design—essentially a book-style design—with US-based Corning providing UTG (ultra-thin glass) for the display. US-based Amphenol, which supplied hinges for MacBook Pro models, might supply the hinge mechanism for the foldable iPhone. Apple may release its first iPhone foldable in the second half of 2026.