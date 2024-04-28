Apple to bring new AI capabilities to OLED iPad Pro with M4 chip

Apple's upcoming "Let Loose" event promises major upgrades to the iPad Pro line and a renewed focus on artificial intelligence (AI). According to Mark Gurman, the new iPad Pro launching next week will feature an OLED display and Apple's next-generation M4 chip instead of the M3.

While previous speculation pointed to the M3 chip, Gurman reports that Apple is already opting for its next major silicon update. The M4 is said to position the iPad Pro as Apple's first "truly AI-powered device." Gurman believes that every new Apple product going forward will have advanced AI capabilities built around upcoming chips.

I’m hearing there is a strong possibility that the chip in the new iPad Pro will be the M4, not the M3. Better yet, I believe Apple will position the tablet as its first truly AI-powered device — and that it will tout each new product from then on as an AI device. This, of course, is all in response to the AI craze that has swept the tech industry over the last couple years.

This lines up with rumors of Apple exploring AI partnerships and new software features like personalized recommendations and translations coming in iOS 18. By introducing an M4-powered iPad Pro first, Apple can lay out its vision for embedding AI across hardware and software before developers at WWDC 2024.

In addition to M4 chip and OLED screens, the new iPad Pro could enable machine learning tools for content creators, designers, and more. The upgraded tablets are also expected to support the latest generation Apple Pencil, which could introduce haptic feedback for the first time to simulate the feel of writing on paper.

Expectations for new iPads have been at a high ever since there was no event in October 2023. There are expected to be four iPad models announced at this event, which would be two new iPad Pro devices and two new iPad Air devices.

Source: Bloomberg