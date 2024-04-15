The first set of Apple's AI features on iOS 18 may run locally on your iPhone

Apple's iOS 18 update is touted to be the biggest software upgrade ever since the original iOS software. Reportedly, iOS 18 will debut at WWDC 2024 on June 10 and many features, such as Siri, are going to get smarter, thanks to generative AI. Now, just a couple of months before its launch, we have some interesting information regarding how the AI features in iOS 18 might work.

According to his Power On newsletter on Bloomberg, Mark Gurman says that the first set of AI features, or at least the ones developed by Apple rather than a third party in iOS 18, will work natively on the device. In the Q&A section, Gurman says;

As the world awaits Apple's big AI unveiling on June 10, it looks like the initial wave of features will work entirely on device. That means there's no cloud processing component to the company's large language model, the software that powers the new capabilities.

It's unclear whether existing iPhone models will be able to run the new AI features on-device or whether it will require the next iPhone. Gurman further noted that some AI features may use cloud computing and third-party language models such as Google's Gemini, OpenAI's GPT, or Baidu's AI.

Notably, Apple has been discussing with the aforementioned AI developers to bring generative AI tools to iOS 18. Though there is news that iOS 18 may not include Apple's own AI chatbot, it may integrate Gemini or other chatbot directly into iOS 18.

Purportedly, Apple's apps and services, such as Siri, the Notes app, the Spotlight search tool, the Safari web browser, the Apple Music app, and other first-party apps, could be supercharged with AI capabilities. Apple's assistant, Siri, may get generative AI features to help answer more complex questions and get smarter.

It remains to be seen what AI features will make their way into iOS 18. Apart from iOS 18, Apple may also eye the debut of watchOS 11, macOS 15, and other software upgrades, as it seems fit.

