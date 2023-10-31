Apple announces new 14-inch and 16-inch MacBook Pros with M3 chips

Today at the Scary Fast event, Apple announced updated 14-inch and 16-inch MacBook Pros with new M3 chips. These new chips deliver remarkable performance improvements over the previous M1 and M1 Pro/Max chips.

The entry-level 14-inch MacBook Pro now features the M3 chip. Apple says it is up to 60% faster than the previous 13-inch MacBook Pro with M1. The new M3 enables faster performance in apps like Final Cut Pro, Xcode, and Microsoft Excel compared to prior models.

For more demanding users, Apple has introduced M3 Pro and M3 Max chips for the 14-inch and 16-inch MacBook Pros. The M3 Pro provides up to 40% faster performance than the 16-inch MacBook Pro with M1 Pro. Photoshop filters run up to 3 times faster, while DNA sequencing is accelerated by up to 20 times over Intel Macs.

The top-of-the-line M3 Max delivers up to 11 times greater performance than Intel Macs and packs twice the power of the 16-inch MacBook Pro with M1 Max. MATLAB simulations are 5.5 times faster, and Redshift renders are 5.3 times quicker according to Apple's benchmarks. Users can configure the M3 Max systems with up to 128GB of unified memory.

All the new MacBook Pros feature improved graphics performance thanks to advances in the GPU architecture. For the first time, MacBooks offer hardware-accelerated ray tracing for more realistic graphics in games.

The higher-end 14-inch and 16-inch MacBook Pro models with M3 Pro and M3 Max are now available in a new Space Black color option, in addition to silver. All models retain the excellent Liquid Retina XDR displays, 1080p webcams, and premium speaker systems from prior generations.

The 14-inch MacBook Pro with M3 - $1,599

The 14‑inch MacBook Pro with M3 Pro - $1,999

The 16‑inch MacBook Pro with M3 Pro - $2,499

the 16‑inch MacBook Pro with M3 Max - $2,499

What do you think of the new MacBook Pros with M3 chips?