Apple's smart glasses could have built-in cameras that launch next year

When it comes to smart glasses, Meta has been on top of the table. Its Ray-Ban smart glasses form factor has proven to be more value for money than the expensive headsets that are available in the market. The low-profile design of the smart glasses makes them less more convenient to wear in public.

There has been news that Apple is looking to enter the smart glasses arena. Reportedly, the sales for its Apple Vision Pro headsets have plummeted, and it is no longer the hot commodity it was when it first launched back in February 2024. App developers have also allegedly lost interest in developing new apps and games for the Vision Pro headset, as they no longer find it lucrative.

Now, a fresh report courtesy of Bloomberg suggests that Apple is on track to launch its first smart glasses next year, i.e., 2026. The report adds that Apple has reportedly scrapped plans of launching an Apple Watch with a built-in camera and, instead, is with smart glasses.

Sources closer to the project claim that Apple's smart glasses will compete with Meta's Ray-Ban smart glasses. Prototypes are expected to enter production in the later half of this year. Expectedly, Apple's glasses will feature built-in cameras, microphones, and speakers, and Siri.

Apple's smart glasses should be able to make and take calls, play music, take photos and videos, provide navigation, and even translate live speech. It was originally called "N50" internally; however, it has now moved under a new project name, "N401." Previously, it was reported that Apple is working on AR smart glasses and AirPods with cameras. Meta has already launched its AR smart glasses, Orion, in September 2024.

In the real world, Apple's struggle with AI is known to everyone. It has failed to deliver the Apple Intelligence features it promised during the WWDC 2024 event. During this time, the likes of Google, OpenAI, etc., have zoomed past and taken an unprecedented lead in the AI space.