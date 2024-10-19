A cheaper Apple Vision Pro model seems to be the only way to regain app developers' interest

Apple launched its premium AR/VR headset, the Vision Pro, in February this year with much fanfare. However, after the initial buzz, the product failed to gain traction, primarily due to its staggering price tag of $3,500 in the US. Only enthusiasts and tech experts showed interest in getting their hands on the Apple Vision Pro, which also discouraged app developers from developing apps for visionOS.

While it is okay to develop and sell a premium product for a specific audience, a premium price tag also means less audience, which in turn, pushes app developers away, especially for a new platform such as the visionOS. With the launch of Vision Pro, Apple said that around 600 apps and games would be available on the visionOS App Store from day one, but it had only 2,500 apps in August.

According to the latest research by Appfigures (via Wall Street Journal), the development of new apps for Apple Vision Pro has seen a significant decline with each passing month. As per the report, September saw the addition of only 10 apps to the visionOS App Store, compared to the hundreds of apps in the first two months.

Wall Street Journal when asked the developers the reason behind the slow down of app addition to the App Stores, there seems to be a consensus about a small number of users and a lack of some important features. Hrafn Thorisson, chief executive of Iceland-based VR game developer Aldin Dynamics said, "We’re not in a rush. We’re waiting until we see a better trajectory and when the next device comes out."

Scott Albright, chief executive of VR games company Combat Waffle Studios said, "Vision Pro doesn’t appeal to gamers as it lacks specific game controllers. I think it’s great Apple being here, but they need to figure out what the headset is meant for." People are still somewhat excited to use Apple Vision Pro, but the lack of content is making the product stale. Notably, Apple Vision Pro still doesn't have apps for popular streaming platforms such as Netflix, Spotify, and YouTube.

