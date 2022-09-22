ARK: Survival Evolved and Gloomhaven are free to claim on Epic Games Store

The Epic Games Store is back with another one of its double giveaway promotions. This time PC gamers can grab copies of ARK: Survival Evolved and Gloomhaven for free, which replace last week's Spirit of the North and The Captain freebies.

Coming in as a repeat giveaway, ARK offers players a survival action-adventure experience set in an island populated by dinosaurs. The multiplayer game has players begin their journey with nothing and slowly gather the skills and resources to fight mythical beings and tame tech-enhanced prehistoric animals.

Here's how the developer, Studio Wildcard, describes the game:

Stranded on the shores of a mysterious island, you must learn to survive. Use your cunning to kill or tame the primeval creatures roaming the land, and encounter other players to survive, dominate... and escape!

Meanwhile, Gloomhaven comes in as a dungeon diving strategy game based on the classic tabletop experience by Isaac Childres. Playable with up to four players, the game has you taking down foes in a variety of dungeons using turn-based combat. The 17 available mercenaries have over a thousand abilities to hone and master.

Developer Flaming Fowl Studios describes the setting as follows:

Adapted from the original Gloomhaven Board Game, this branching campaign of 95 story missions pits your greed against your morality. Many powerful opponents are vying for control over the city of Gloomhaven while others are looking for ancient crypts and forgotten artefacts. You could always side with the inhabitants, but it may not pay well…

When not on sale, ARK costs $19.99 to purchase, while Gloomhaven comes in at $34.99.

The double giveaway is yours to claim until next Thursday, September 29. The Epic Games Store will put up Drone Racing League to fill the giveaway slot next week.