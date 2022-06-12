ARK: Survival Evolved goes free to claim on Steam as ARK 2 trailer drops

A sequel for the 2017-released hit survival game ARK: Survival Evolved was announced back in 2020 featuring Vin Diesel of all people. The dinosaur taming title received a fresh trailer today at the Xbox and Bethesda Games Showcase. Alongside it, Studio Wildcard has also begun a giveaway for the original ARK, marking its end of development and the transition to the sequel.

While development is winding down, the original just received Fjordur as a free community map DLC, offering 140 square kilometers of new land to explore. The base game that's being currently given away includes a massive amount of content on its own too, letting players start from nothing and steadily grow in skill and technology to fight god-like mythical beings while riding tech-enhanced prehistoric creatures.

ARK: Survival Evolved screenshot

If all that sounds interesting, grab a copy of ARK: Survival Evolved on Steam before June 19 to make it a permanent part of your library. Here are its minimum system requirements:

OS: Windows 7/8.1/10 (64-bit versions)

Processor: Intel Core i5-2400/AMD FX-8320 or better

Memory: 8 GB RAM

Graphics: NVIDIA GTX 670 2GB/AMD Radeon HD 7870 2GB or better

DirectX: Version 10

Storage: 60 GB available space

Meanwhile, ARK 2 is being powered by Unreal Engine 5, and Vin Diesel is attached to the project as an executive producer (and main protagonist). The story will take players to an entirely new planet for a third-person survival action experience, though the dinosaurs are still around too. It is landing sometime in 2023 for Xbox Series X|S as a console exclusive, as well as PC, and Xbox Game Pass.