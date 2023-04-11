As Dusk Falls, Forza Horizon, and more slashed in this week's Deals with Gold

Cover art for Forza Horizon 5

Every week, Microsoft and select publishers discount a number of titles for a weekly Deals with Gold and Spotlight sale. This week's discounts were announced a few hours ago and remain valid now through April 17, 2023. Titles from Assassins Creed, Forza Horizon, Call of Duty, and other franchises are available for substantially less.

Below, you'll find the Xbox Series X|S and Xbox One games with their respective discounts. The deals and games marked with an asterisk are only valid for Xbox Live Gold members, so you'll need an active paid subscription for the additional discount.

duke nukem forever

Xbox 360 Deals

Many of the games are also backwards compatible so you can play them on your Xbox Series X|S or Xbox One.

Which titles are you interested in? Did you buy any? Let us know in the comments below.

